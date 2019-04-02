हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kesari

Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' continues steady pace at Box Office

Akki played the titular role of Havildar Ishar Singh in the project, who fought the Afghans in order to seek the respect of his estranged daughter.

Akshay Kumar&#039;s &#039;Kesari&#039; continues steady pace at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is the Khiladi of Box Office, hands down. The 51-year-old actor has once again proved that he is one of the most bankable superstars around. His latest release 'Kesari' not only turned out to be a huge success commercially but also won a million hearts.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details online. He wrote: “#Kesari is strong on [second] Mon... North circuits continue to lead, while other circuits are steady... Should collect ₹ 137 cr [+/-] by [second] Thu... [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 6.45 cr, Sun 8.25 cr, Mon 3.27 cr. Total: ₹ 128.28 cr. India biz.”

Akki played the titular role of Havildar Ishar Singh in the project, who fought the Afghans in order to seek the respect of his estranged daughter. 'Kesari' has been produced by Dharma Productions and written by Girish Kohli and Anurag Singh.

The movie is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897. It released worldwide in 4200 screens.

'Kesari' is directed by Anurag Singh and set the cash counters ringing. Fans have loved Akshay's on-screen portrayal of the Sikh freedom fighter.

Have you seen 'Kesari' yet?

 

 

Tags:
Kesarikesari box office collectionskesari collectionsAkshay Kumar
