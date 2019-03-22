Akshay Kumar's Kesari falls prey to online piracy, leaked by Tamilrockers

New Delhi: Bollywood's action hero Akshay Kumar's patriotic drama Kesari became the latest victim of online piracy. Just a day after the film was released, illegal sites like Tamilrockers have released it online for free.

The film got a humungous response from the audience and the critics lauded Akshay's high voltage performance. It is also expected to open on a great note at the Box Office. However, with the film now being available online for free, the Box Office collections can get hampered in the coming days.

This is not the first time a Bollywood film has been leaked online a day after its release. Earlier, big-budgeted films like Gully Boy, Manikarnika, Simmba, Total Dhamaal among many had fallen prey to online piracy.

Kesari is based on the historic Battle of Saragarhi where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

In the film, Akshay essays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh in the movie, who fought the Afghans in order to seek the respect of his estranged daughter.

'Kesari' stars Akshay and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. This is the first time that the Chopra girl has starred opposite Khiladi Kumar.

The film is helmed by Anurag Singh and has been produced by Dharma Productions and written by Girish Kohli and Anurag Singh.