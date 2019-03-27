Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' inching closer to earn Rs 100 cr at the Box Office

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar's latest release 'Kesari' is making the right noise at the ticket counters. The movie helmed by Anurag Singh has got people thronging the theatres in huge numbers. People have liked Akki's path-breaking performance.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details online. He wrote: #Kesari slows on Tue... North circuits continue to score and contribute to the total... Should cross ₹ 100 cr today/tomorrow... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.17 cr. Total: ₹ 93.49 cr. India biz.

Akshay plays the titular role of Havildar Ishar Singh in the movie, who fought the Afghans in order to seek the respect of his estranged daughter. It has been produced by Dharma Productions and written by Girish Kohli and Anurag Singh.

Akshay and Parineeti Chopra play the lead roles in the movie and this is the first time that Pari has been paired opposite the Khiladi Kumar.

The movie is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897. It released worldwide in 4200 screens.