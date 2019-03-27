हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
kesari collections

Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' inching closer to earn Rs 100 cr at the Box Office

Akshay and Parineeti Chopra play the lead roles in the movie and this is the first time that Pari has been paired opposite the Khiladi Kumar.

Akshay Kumar&#039;s &#039;Kesari&#039; inching closer to earn Rs 100 cr at the Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar's latest release 'Kesari' is making the right noise at the ticket counters. The movie helmed by Anurag Singh has got people thronging the theatres in huge numbers. People have liked Akki's path-breaking performance.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details online. He wrote: #Kesari slows on Tue... North circuits continue to score and contribute to the total... Should cross ₹ 100 cr today/tomorrow... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.17 cr. Total: ₹ 93.49 cr. India biz.

Akshay plays the titular role of Havildar Ishar Singh in the movie, who fought the Afghans in order to seek the respect of his estranged daughter. It has been produced by Dharma Productions and written by Girish Kohli and Anurag Singh.

Akshay and Parineeti Chopra play the lead roles in the movie and this is the first time that Pari has been paired opposite the Khiladi Kumar.

The movie is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897. It released worldwide in 4200 screens.

 

Tags:
kesari collectionskesari box officeKesarikesari box office collectionsAkshay KumarParineeti Chopra
Next
Story

'Arjun Patiala' release postponed to July 19

Must Watch

PT34S

Nitin Gadkari congatulates scientists for the success of Mission Shakti