close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kesari

Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' maintains steady run at box office

'Kesari' continues to weave magic at the box office.

Akshay Kumar&#039;s &#039;Kesari&#039; maintains steady run at box office

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar starrer 'Kesari' continues to weave magic at the box office. The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi in which 21 Sikh soldiers fought against 10,000 Afghans. It is all about the bravery of the Sikhs and leaves you on the edge of your seats till the very end.

The film got a fantastic start at the box office and also became the highest grossing film of 2019 so far.

'Kesari' maintains its steady run at the box office and has now minted over Rs 147.21 crores.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections of the film. He wrote, “#Kesari is steady... Has few more days to add to the total, till #Kalank arrives [on Wed]... [Week 3] Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.62 cr, Sun 3.23 cr, Mon 1.20 cr, Tue 1.02 cr, Wed 1.02 cr, Thu 95 lakhs. Total: ₹ 147.21 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “#Kesari biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 105.86 cr [8 days] Week 2: ₹ 29.66 cr Week 3: ₹ 11.69 cr Total: ₹ 147.21 cr India biz. HIT. “

'Kesari' has Parineeti Chopra playing the role of Akshay's wife and makes her presence felt in limited screen time.

The film released on March 21 and is helmed by Anurag Singh.

Tags:
KesariAkshay Kumarkesari collectionsParineeti Chopra
Next
Story

There is flavour of original in 'Student of the Year 2', says Tiger Shroff

Must Watch

PT2M51S

Former Indian Air Force, Army chiefs deny writing controversial letter to President