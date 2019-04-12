Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' maintains steady run at box office

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar starrer 'Kesari' continues to weave magic at the box office. The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi in which 21 Sikh soldiers fought against 10,000 Afghans. It is all about the bravery of the Sikhs and leaves you on the edge of your seats till the very end.

The film got a fantastic start at the box office and also became the highest grossing film of 2019 so far.

'Kesari' maintains its steady run at the box office and has now minted over Rs 147.21 crores.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections of the film. He wrote, “#Kesari is steady... Has few more days to add to the total, till #Kalank arrives [on Wed]... [Week 3] Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.62 cr, Sun 3.23 cr, Mon 1.20 cr, Tue 1.02 cr, Wed 1.02 cr, Thu 95 lakhs. Total: ₹ 147.21 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “#Kesari biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 105.86 cr [8 days] Week 2: ₹ 29.66 cr Week 3: ₹ 11.69 cr Total: ₹ 147.21 cr India biz. HIT. “

'Kesari' has Parineeti Chopra playing the role of Akshay's wife and makes her presence felt in limited screen time.

The film released on March 21 and is helmed by Anurag Singh.