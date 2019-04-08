हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kesari

Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' manages a decent run at the Box Office in week 3

The movie is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

Akshay Kumar&#039;s &#039;Kesari&#039; manages a decent run at the Box Office in week 3
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Khiladi Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' has managed to pull off a decent run at the Box Office in its third weekend. The movie by Anurag Singh has impressed the masses and classes alike. Superstar Akki delivered the second highest grosser of his career so far.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details online. He wrote: #Kesari is decent... Will cross ₹ 145 cr in coming days, but the journey to ₹ 150 cr will depend on its trending in Weekend 4, when it faces new films and shows get reduced further... [Week 3] Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.62 cr, Sun 3.23 cr. Total: ₹ 143.02 cr. India biz.

Akshay, undoubtedly stands tall at the Box Office and has reaffirmed that he is the undisputable khiladi of the cash registers. The movie is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897. It released worldwide in 4200 screens.

The movie is running to packed houses and looks like will touch the Rs 150 crore figure in the coming days. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Sikh freedom fighter Havildar Ishar Singh with perfection.

Havildar Ishar Singh fought the Afghans in order to seek the respect of his estranged daughter. 'Kesari' has been produced by Dharma Productions and written by Girish Kohli and Anurag Singh.

 

