Akshay Kumar's Kesari mints over Rs 139 crore at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's historical drama Kesari is unstoppable at the Box Office. Despite so many new releases, the film has maintained its throne. As per latest reports, the film has earned Rs 139.70 crore.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Kesari picks up speed on [third] Sat... Should score again today [Sun]... The journey thereafter - towards ₹ 150 cr - is dependant on how it trends on weekdays and Weekend 4... [Week 3] Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.62 cr. Total: ₹ 139.79 cr. India biz."

The film reloves around the historic Battle of Saragarhi and has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It depicts the valour of 21 Sikh soldiers, who fought against 10,000 Afghans in the year 1897.

'Kesari' also stars Parineeti Chopra, who plays a pivotal role in the film. This is the first time that Akshay has been paired opposite Parineeti. The actor plays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, who led the battle.

The film has been written by Girish Kohli and has been lauded for its intense, gripping moments and mind-blowing action sequences.