हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's Kesari mints over Rs 139 crore at Box Office

'Kesari' also stars Parineeti Chopra, who plays a pivotal role in the film

Akshay Kumar&#039;s Kesari mints over Rs 139 crore at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's historical drama Kesari is unstoppable at the Box Office. Despite so many new releases, the film has maintained its throne. As per latest reports, the film has earned Rs 139.70 crore.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Kesari picks up speed on [third] Sat... Should score again today [Sun]... The journey thereafter - towards ₹ 150 cr - is dependant on how it trends on weekdays and Weekend 4... [Week 3] Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.62 cr. Total: ₹ 139.79 cr. India biz."

The film reloves around the historic Battle of Saragarhi and has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It depicts the valour of 21 Sikh soldiers, who fought against 10,000 Afghans in the year 1897.

'Kesari' also stars Parineeti Chopra, who plays a pivotal role in the film. This is the first time that Akshay has been paired opposite Parineeti. The actor plays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, who led the battle.

The film has been written by Girish Kohli and has been lauded for its intense, gripping moments and mind-blowing action sequences.

Tags:
Akshay KumarKesariParineeti Choprabattle of saragrahi
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Andhadhun' earns over Rs 72 crore in China

Must Watch

PT44M17S

Taal Thok Ke: BSP-SP Playing ''Muslim Card'' For Lok Sabha Polls 2019 ?