Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' refuses to slow down at Box Office

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar has just got his second highest grosser in 'Kesari'. The film has raked in Rs 135.52 crore in its second week. The movie by Anurag Singh has been appreciated well by the masses and classes alike.

Akki has once again reaffirmed the fact that he is the undisputed Khiladi of Box Office. Noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details online. He wrote: #Kesari held pretty well in Week 2... Emerges Akshay’s second highest grosser... Should clear ₹ 145 cr, with chances of crossing ₹ 150 cr... [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 6.45 cr, Sun 8.25 cr, Mon 3.27 cr, Tue 2.75 cr, Wed 2.42 cr, Thu 2.07 cr. Total: ₹ 135.52 cr. India biz.

The movie is running to packed houses and looks like will touch the Rs 150 crore figure in the coming days. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Sikh freedom fighter Havildar Ishar Singh with perfection.

Havildar Ishar Singh fought the Afghans in order to seek the respect of his estranged daughter. 'Kesari' has been produced by Dharma Productions and written by Girish Kohli and Anurag Singh.

The movie is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897. It released worldwide in 4200 screens.

'Kesari' has hugely benefitted from a positive word of mouth publicity.