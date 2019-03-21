हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kesari

Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' releases in 4200 screens worldwide

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood khiladi Akshay Kumar's latest movie 'Kesari' has opened in theatres on March 21, 2019. This Holi, fans will get to see Akki's Kesari avatar and it looks like a special treat for viewers.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details online. He wrote: “#Kesari screen count...

India: 3600

Overseas: 600

Worldwide total: 4200 screens.”

The movie is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

Akshay plays the titular role of Havildar Ishar Singh in the movie, who fought the Afghans in order to seek the respect of his estranged daughter. 'Kesari' features Akshay and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. This is the first time that Pari has been paired opposite the Khiladi Kumar.

The film is directed by Anurag Singh. It has been produced by Dharma Productions and written by Girish Kohli and Anurag Singh. 

 

 

