Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' remains unstoppable at Box Office

New Delhi: B-Town Khiladi Akshay Kumar'a latest outing 'Kesari' has further cemented his might at the Box Office. The superstar has once again proved that he remains the Khiladi of collections at the ticket counters.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details online. He wrote: #Kesari puts up a wonderful total... Benefitted due to an earlier release [Thu - #Holi]... Steady on weekdays, although the biz should’ve been higher... North circuits excellent... Week 2 will give an idea of how strong it trends and it’s likely *lifetime biz*... Data follows...

#Kesari benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 75 cr: Day 4

₹ 100 cr: Day 7

Emerges highest *Week 1* grosser of 2019 [so far], followed by #GullyBoy [₹ 100.30 cr; 8 days] and #TotalDhamaal [₹ 94.55 cr; 7 days]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2019

'Kesari' is helmed by Anurag Singh and set the cash counters ringing. The audience has given it a big thumbs up and it has benefitted hugely from a positive word of mouth publicity.

The movie is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897. It released worldwide in 4200 screens.

The actor plays the titular role of Havildar Ishar Singh in the movie, who fought the Afghans in order to seek the respect of his estranged daughter. It has been produced by Dharma Productions and written by Girish Kohli and Anurag Singh.

Akshay and Parineeti Chopra play the lead roles in the movie and this is the first time that Pari has been paired opposite the Khiladi Kumar.