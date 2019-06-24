close

Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' set to release in Japan—Check poster

 'Kesari' has been produced by Dharma Productions and written by Girish Kohli and Anurag Singh.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's last release 'Kesari' opened to packed houses in the country. The film is now ready to release in Japan. The actor unveiled the Japanese poster along with the new release date on social media.

Akki wrote: “Kesari, a film based on one of the bravest battles ever fought: 21 courageous soldiers against 10,000 invaders, is set to conquer Japan on 16th August, 2019! @ZeeStudios_ @ZeeStudiosInt @DharmaMovies @SinghAnurag79 @ParineetiChopra @iAmAzure #CapeOfGoodFilms”

The movie is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897. It released worldwide in 4200 screens. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Sikh freedom fighter Havildar Ishar Singh with perfection.

Havildar Ishar Singh fought the Afghans in order to seek the respect of his estranged daughter. 'Kesari' has been produced by Dharma Productions and written by Girish Kohli and Anurag Singh.

Let's see if 'Kesari' manages to impress the Japanese audience as well?

 

