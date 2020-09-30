Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' to release in theatres too? Here's the twist

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: 'Laxmmi Bomb', the much-awaited film of superstar Akshay Kumar, is his Diwali gift to fans. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers of the film decided to make it an OTT release, but it has now been confirmed that 'Laxmmi Bomb' will also hit the theatres. Wait, there's a twist. 

'Laxmmi Bomb' will have a theatrical release in countries such as Australia, New Zealand and UAE, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. Meanwhile, just like India, people in the US, UK and Canada can watch the film on Disney+Hotstar.

"BIGGG NEWS... #LaxmmiBomb - which premieres 9 Nov 2020 on #DisneyPlusHotstar - will also release across *cinemas* in #Australia, #NewZealand and #UAE simultaneously, on 9 Nov 2020. It premieres in #India on #DisneyPlusHotstarVIP and on #Hotstar in #USA, #UK and #Canada on 9 Nov 2020," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

By sharing a spooky glimpse from the horror-comedy, Akshay Kumar earlier announced that his film will release on November 9.

'Laxmmi Bomb' also features Kiara Advani in a pivotal role. The film is directed by Raghava Lawrence.

