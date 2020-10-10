Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb trailer Like, Dislike numbers turned off on Youtube; netizens say 'unfair'

Youtube has become a platform where the fate of the movie gets decided much before its release by seeing the reaction of people. The like and dislike numbers on trailer videos in Youtube again became a matter of discussion on Friday after the release of Akshay Kumar's much-awaited Laxmmi Bomb's trailer.

After the Sushant Singh Rajput case came to light, trolls have been targeting movie trailers especially those of 'nepo kids' which affected films like ‘Sadak 2’ and ‘Khaali Peeli’. Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb has no apparent links to nepotism. Still lead actor Akshay Kumar was facing backlash in the comment section for his statement over rampant allegations of drug abuse in the Bollywood industry.

Seeing the rise in the hate comments, the makers of ‘Laxmmi Bomb’decided to hide the number of likes and dislikes on its trailer.

'Laxmmi Bomb' is a horror-comedy in which Kiara Advani plays his leading lady in 'Laxmmi Bomb' and Akshay can be seen in a marvellous dual role of a ghost Laxmmi as well as a lover boy. The movie is directed by Raghava Lawrence.

Meanwhile, the trailer garnered 7.7 million views after 20 hours of release. Disney+ Hotstar presents Laxmmi Bomb, produced by A Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Entertainment House and Shabinaa Entertainment.

A few days back 'Laxmmi Bomb' motion poster became the most viewed motion poster. It has crossed 21 Million views (accumulated from all platforms) in less than 24 hours.