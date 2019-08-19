Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal dominates Box Office, all set to breach Rs 100 crore mark

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' sent cash registers ringing at the box office the moment it hit the silver screens. The film saw a terrific opening of Rs 29 crore, thus achieving the second-highest opening for a Bollywood film in 2019. It has also become Akshay's highest opener ever.

In just three days of its release, 'Mission Mangal' has earned over Rs 70 crore at the box office! The film has struck the right chord with the audience and has received mostly positive reviews.

On Sunday, the film showed tremendous growth at the Box Office and went on to collect a mammoth Rs 27.54 crore, taking its total collections to Rs 97.56 crore.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adrash shared the latest collections of the film, writing, "#MissionMangal sets the BO on ___... Springs a biggg surprise... Packs a fabulous total in its *extended* weekend... Metros superb, mass circuits join the party [on Sun]... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr. Total: _ 97.56 cr. India biz."

'Mission Mangal' is a semi-biographical account of the Indian Space Research Organisation scientists who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, India's first interplanetary expedition.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, 'Mission Mangal' features an array of actors including Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya, Vikram Gokhale and Sonakshi Sinha. The film is jointly produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, Fox Star Studios, Aruna Bhatia, and Anil Naidu and is based on India's first interplanetary expedition and the team behind it.