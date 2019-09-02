Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' is a blockbuster—Check Box Office report

New Delhi: Khiladi Akshay Kumar'a latest outing 'Mission Mangal' has not only recieved rave reviews from the critics but also managed to impress the audiences alike. The film has earned Rs 187.20 crore at the Box Office so far and is still steady.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #MissionMangal biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 128.16 cr [8 days]

Week 2: ₹ 49.95 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 9.09 cr

Total: ₹ 187.20 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER.

#MissionMangal benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

₹ 150 cr: Day 11

₹ 175 cr: Day 14

India biz.

#MissionMangal biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 128.16 cr [8 days]

Week 2: ₹ 49.95 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 9.09 cr

Total: ₹ 187.20 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER.#MissionMangal benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

₹ 150 cr: Day 11

₹ 175 cr: Day 14

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2019

The story is written by R Balki, Jagan Shakti, Saketh Kondiparthi and Sajid-Farhad. The music of 'Mission Mangal' is composed by Amit Trivedi.

'Mission Mangal' is released on Independence Day—August 15, clashing with John Abraham's 'Batla House' at the ticket counters.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is based on the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, which marked India's first interplanetary expedition.

The film has a starry presence of actors such as Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H G Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha.