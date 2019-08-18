Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' witnesses massive growth at box office—Check out collections

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' sent cash registers ringing at the box office the moment it hit the silver screens. By minting a whopping 29 crore on day one, the film became Akshay's biggest opener. In just three days of its release, 'Mission Mangal' has earned over Rs 70 crore at the box office! The film has struck the right chord with the audience and has received rave reviews.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter.

#MissionMangal witnesses superb growth on Day 3... Multiplexes of metros + Tier-2 cities are rocking... Mass circuits witness growth and should put up big numbers today [Sun]... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr. Total: ₹ 70.02 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2019

Not only this, the film has got a good start internationally as well.

#MissionMangal opens well in the International markets... 2-day total: $ 1.423 mn [₹ 10.13 cr]... Day-wise data...

Thu: $ 518k

Fri: $ 905k#Overseas — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2019

'Mission Mangal' stars an array of talented actors including Akshay, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H G Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha.

Helmed by Jagan Shakti and produced by R Balki, the film is based on India's first interplanetary expedition and the team behind it.