Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal's new poster out; trailer to be unveiled on July 18

New Delhi: The first official trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Mission Mangal' will be unveiled on Wednesday. The multi-starrer drama also features Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menne, Kriti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi among others and is loosely based on the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, which marked India's first interplanetary expedition.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a fresh poster of the film while announcing the trailer release date of the film. "Trailer on 18 July 2019... New poster of #MissionMangal... Stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi... Directed by Jagan Shakti... Presented by Fox Star Studios... 15 Aug 2019 release," he wrote.

Helmed by Jagan Shakti the film is co-produced by 'PadMan' director R Balki.

This film is scheduled to hit the screens on August 15 this year. Last year too Akshay's 'Gold' was released on Independence Day. 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' and 'Rustom' among others were also released during the same time.

The film will face a clash with John Abraham's 'Batla House' and Prabhas' 'Saaho' which are also releasing on the same date.

It is to be noted that in November 2018, a copyright infringement lawsuit was filed against the makers of the film by the filmmaker Radha Bharadwaj.