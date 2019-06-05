close

Akshay Kumar's new pic from Sooryavanshi sets will make your jaw drop!—See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is busy shooting for 'Sooryavanshi' in Bangkok, Thailand. The actor is known to be a martial arts expert and usually performs stunts in a film by himself. On Wednesday, Akshay took to Twitter and shared a picture from the sets in which he can be seen hanging from a helicopter while the director of the film, Rohit Shetty, rides a bike.

Along with the pic, Akshay wrote that all stunts are performed under expert supervision and must not be attempted by anyone.

The actor writes, “Casually hanging, off a helicopter...just another day on the sets of #Sooryavanshi P.S. Do NOT try this on your own, all stunts are performed under expert supervision”

Check out his Twitter post here:

We are sure that made your jaw drop! However, it is to be noted that these stunts are indeed performed under the supervision of experts and must not be tried by anyone.

Coming to the film 'Sooryavanshi', it has Katrina Kaif as the female lead and is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

The film has Akshay playing the role of a cop and its first look was unveiled in March this year.

After super hit films like 'Singham', 'Singham Returns' and 'Simmba', expectations are quite high from 'Sooryavanshi'

The film is slated to hit the screens on Eid next year.

