Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' fails to pull crowd to theatres, collects Rs 6 crore on Day 3

Directed by Aanand L Ra, 'Raksha Bandhan' is written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. The film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, and Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films.

Last Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 05:45 PM IST

NEW DELHI: Bollywood Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar's latest family drama 'Raksha Bandhan' released in cinemas on August 11, has so far failed to show any growth on the Box Office. The film, which clashed with Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', currently stand with a total collection of Rs 21 crore. 

 'Raksha Bandhan', which saw an opening of Rs 8.20 crore, failed to show any growth on the ticket window since then. Clearly, the film has fallen flat on the Box Office and has failed to pull crowd to theatres. On Saturday, it collected Rs 6.51 crore, thus showing no upturn in the business. The three-day collection of the film is definitely going to disturb the makers. As per reports, 'Raksha Bandhan' has been produced at a budget of Rs 70 crore. 

Noted critic Taran Adarsh shared the latest business collection of the film writing, "#RakshaBandhan shows no upturn on Day 3... Remains in the same range as Day 2, despite the weekend factor... 3-day total is definitely distressing... Needs to gather speed on the two big days [Sun-Mon]... Thu 8.20 cr, Fri 6.40 cr, Sat 6.51 cr. Total: Rs 21.11 cr. #India biz."

A Bollywood Life report claimed that while 'Raksha Bandhan' was almost a non-starter in high-end metro areas, it somehow managed to perform better in mass belts like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat than 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. 

Directed by Aanand L Ra, 'Raksha Bandhan' is written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. The film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, and Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films. Apart from Akshay and Bhumi, 'Raksha Bandhan' also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth, who will be seen as Khiladi Kumar's sisters. The film was shot in Delhi last year. 

