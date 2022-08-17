NewsEntertainmentMovies
AKSHAY KUMAR

Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' witnesses massive fall at Box Office with Rs 35 cr, netizens question failure!

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Raksha Bandhan' which clased with Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' have failed to win the hearts of the general public.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 06:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The film Raksha Bandhan released on 11th of August
  • The film stars actors Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the main roles
  • The film has been directed by Anand L Rai

Trending Photos

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar starrer 'Raksha Bandhan' was high on the buzz word before its release but provided too little. The movie, which had one of the most loved superstars in the country in the lead role, has tanked at the Box Office. 

According to a report in Box Office India, the film experienced a massive drop on Tuesday, earning only 1.65 crore nett.The film, which was released on the occasion of Rakshabandhan and had multiple days of festivities to make a mark at the box office, failed.

From the day it opened at the theatres to Monday this week, the movie barely managed to rake in 35 crore nett in six days (Total - Rs 35. 15 crore approximately), which for a film starring such a big superstar is too low.

Meanwhile, the netizens are questioning the makers of Raksha Bandhan for its failure at the box office, and this is what they have to say: 

The film, which became the third consecutive flop for 'Khiladi Kumar' this year, was directed by 'Raanjhna' famed director Anand L Rai, who has now become one of the few directors who, despite working with two of the country's biggest actors, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, have failed miserably at the box office.

