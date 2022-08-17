New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar starrer 'Raksha Bandhan' was high on the buzz word before its release but provided too little. The movie, which had one of the most loved superstars in the country in the lead role, has tanked at the Box Office.

According to a report in Box Office India, the film experienced a massive drop on Tuesday, earning only 1.65 crore nett.The film, which was released on the occasion of Rakshabandhan and had multiple days of festivities to make a mark at the box office, failed.

From the day it opened at the theatres to Monday this week, the movie barely managed to rake in 35 crore nett in six days (Total - Rs 35. 15 crore approximately), which for a film starring such a big superstar is too low.

Meanwhile, the netizens are questioning the makers of Raksha Bandhan for its failure at the box office, and this is what they have to say:

#Rakshabandhan director AnandLRai promoted the film as the CLASH with #Laalsinghchaddha. now #rakshabandhan is also flopped even badly. but nobody is even caring to discuss about the film. i think it was expected by audience the film would fail. — Hussain Sultania (@HussainSultania) August 17, 2022

Rakshabandhan failed and now Anand L Rai is over rated film maker. Thodi Life Thoda Magic flopped! Strangers flopped! Zero flopped! Rakshabandhan flopped! so his only film worked was Tanu weds manu! — Sandeep kishore (@sandeepkishore_) August 17, 2022

#LSC is being discussed by eveyone in every manner but nobody is even caring to discuss about Anand L Rai's #Rakshabandhan failing! — Ravi Kapoor (@RaviKapoor) August 17, 2022

The film, which became the third consecutive flop for 'Khiladi Kumar' this year, was directed by 'Raanjhna' famed director Anand L Rai, who has now become one of the few directors who, despite working with two of the country's biggest actors, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, have failed miserably at the box office.