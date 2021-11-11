Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi packs a punch, earns Rs 112 cr at Box Office

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar is riding high on the success of his latest release 'Sooryavanshi'. The actioner helmed by Rohit Shetty has had a great start at the Box Office in the domestic markets, ending the dry spell induced by the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Noted film critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh wrote: #Sooryavanshi packs a STRONG NUMBER on Day 6… Good word of mouth + lack of major #Hindi film this Fri gives it a chance to score in Week 2… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr, Tue 11.22 cr, Wed 9.55 cr. Total: ₹ 112.36 cr. #India biz.

#Sooryavanshi packs a STRONG NUMBER on Day 6… Good word of mouth + lack of major #Hindi film this Fri gives it a chance to score in Week 2… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr, Tue 11.22 cr, Wed 9.55 cr. Total: ₹ 112.36 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/F5U16NUbq2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2021

Akshay Kumar is seen in a cop avatar in Rohit Shetty's directorial venture 'Sooryavanshi' which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role opposite him. 'Sooryavanshi' is the third film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's 'Singham' and Ranveer-starrer 'Simmba'.

Katrina Kaif plays the female lead in the actioner.

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases once again, filmmaker Rohit Shetty postponed the theatrical release of his ambitious project 'Sooryavanshi'. The film was first delayed last year due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh also play pivotal parts in 'Sooryavanshi' which released in theatres on November 5, 2021.