Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi to release in theatres on Diwali, Rohit Shetty says 'Aa Rahi Hai Police'!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's cop-drama 'Sooryavanshi' finally has a release date and it's this Diwali! Yes, you read that right.

The Akshay Kumar starrer co-starring Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn was delayed in the past owing to the pandemic. It will finally be out for audiences to enjoy.

On Saturday (September 25), Rohit Shetty took to Instagram to share a picture with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In the caption, she thanked the CM for allowing theatres in the state to reopen from October 22.

What caught everyone's eye was the director's announcement stating that 'Sooryavanshi' will release this Diwali.

He wrote in the caption, "Thanks to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Thackeray, theatres in Maharashtra to reopen from 22nd October. And FINALLY!!! we can say, This DIWALI…AA RAHI HAI POLICE…"

Check out his post:

Akshay Kumar also shared the good news on his Twitter handle and shared a picture of him with his 'Sooryavanshi' co-stars Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

In his tweet, he wrote, "So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE #Sooryavanshi #Diwali2021."

Take a look at his post:

So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE #Sooryavanshi #Diwali2021 #RohitShetty @ajaydevgn @RanveerOfficial #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/xJqUuh2pMT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2021

The film 'Sooryavanshi' was initially supposed to release in theatres on March 24, 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was delayed indefinitely. Later, it was slated for a release in 2021 on April 30 which didn't materialise.

Finally, with a nod from Maharashtra CM, the makers have announced a concrete release date for Diwali, 2021.

The film is part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe and is the fourth instalment in the series. The previous films include 'Singham', 'Singham 2', and 'Simmba'.

Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the film features Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi attempting to prevent a terrorist attack in Mumbai. Inspector Sangram Bhalerao played by Ranveer Singh and DCP Bajirao Singham played by Ajay Devgn also join forces with him for this mission.