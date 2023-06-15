topStoriesenglish2621859
Akshay Kumar's The Great Indian Rescue To Arrive In Theatres On Oct 5

'The Great Indian Rescue', which was earlier titled 'Capsule Gill', produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani and Ajay Kapoor, and is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 08:31 AM IST|Source: PTI

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer `The Great Indian Rescue` has blocked its release date. The movie will bow in theatres on October 5, 2023. The film is based on a true life event of late Jaswant Singh Gill who led India`s first coal mine rescue mission.

Gill was born in Sathiala, Amritsar, on November 22, 1939. He studied at Khalsa College, and was posted in Raniganj in 1989 when he engineered a special rescue capsule to save the lives of several miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine.

He received several awards for his brave feat and was the recipient of the "Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak" by President Ramaswamy Venkataraman in 1991.

