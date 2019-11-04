close

Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna-starrer 'Sab Kushal Mangal' to release in Jan

Akshaye Khanna-starrer &#039;Sab Kushal Mangal&#039; to release in Jan

Mumbai: "Sab Kushal Mangal", starring Akshaye Khanna will hit the screens in January next year.

The movie slated to release on January, 3 will star debutant actors Priyaank Sharma and Riva Kishan, son of actress Padmini Kolhapure, and daughter of actor Ravi Kishan, respectively.

The new poster of the film directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap has Akshaye with a gun pointed towards Priyaank while offering a red rose to Riva with his other hand.

The makers of the film promise it to be quirky, crazy and romantic.

Presented by Nitin Manmohan's One Up Entertainment, Akshaye Khanna and Abhishek Jagdish Jaiswal, the film also marks the debut of Prachi Nitin Manmohan as a producer.

Prachi said: "The film is ready and we thought why not to be the first film to release in New Year. It's a film with lots of laughter. I hope the audience enjoys watching the film as much we enjoyed making it."

 

