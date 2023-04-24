Alaya F Opens Up On Her Challenging Role In Ektaa Kapoor's 'U-Turn,' Says 'Sometimes It Used To Be Tricky'

New Delhi: Alaya F is one of the most adored actresses in the industry today. She will be soon seen in Ektaa Kapoor's 'U-Turn' and fans are super excited. Also starring Priyanshu Painyuli, the movie is set to bring a fresh take on the genre and provide a thrilling experience for viewers.

With U-turn, Ektaa R Kapoor is set to bring her creative vision to the world of supernatural thrillers. The film promises to be a game-changer for the genre and could be a stepping stone for many more such films to come. As Ektaa continues to push the boundaries of Indian cinema, it will be exciting to see what she has in store for us next.

Alaya talked about 'U-Turn' and its strong subtext of supernatural built into it. She said, "The thing with doing something supernatural is that from a performance point of view, you really need to figure out how to do it. It shouldn’t look like overacting or underacting for the environment you are surrounded by. Sometimes it used to be tricky."

"There were a lot of things, be it bringing out the emotion of fear, or other reactions. In some places, my reactions were soft like they weren't as heightened perhaps compared to the situation or the setting. You know it’s hard to imagine a paranormal setting in reality so I relied a lot on Arif after every shot. If it was a tricky shot we would go to the monitor and see whether it was landing for the moment or it was not landing moment and accordingly, do another take and tweak it, bring it higher or lower whatever else was needed at the moment. It was a great collaborative process between Arif and me," she added.

Balaji Telefilms U-turn which is releasing on Zee5 promises to be a gripping tale that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The film's trailer has already created a buzz on social media, with fans eagerly awaiting its release.