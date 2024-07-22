Alaya F Shares Her Experience Of Working With Real Wife Of Srikanth Bolla

New Delhi: Directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

Alaya, who has been garnering attention for her promising performances, shared insights into her character preparation and the challenges she faced. She described Swathi Bolla, whom she met in real life, by saying “I met the real-life Swathi, who is absolutely lovely. She is Srikanth's silent strength in many ways. She is very soft-spoken yet very strong. She is lovely, wonderful, loving, and caring. But the character that was written is very out-there, exuberant, bright, and talkative."

However, Alaya also highlighted a significant conflict she encountered during her preparation for the role. She explained, "The real Swathi is all of that but in a much more demure, soft, and silent way. At least that’s what I gathered from my interactions with her at that time. So, I had a big conflict in my head because when you meet someone you are supposed to play, you are really observing the way they are, but there were some creative liberties taken on paper.”

‘Srikanth’ revolves around the life of Srikanth Bolla, the founder of Bollant Industries, who overcomes numerous challenges despite being visually impaired. The film delves into the inspiring journey of resilience and determination faced by Srikanth, portrayed by Rajkummar Rao.

Alaya F's portrayal of Swathi Bolla has received acclaim for its nuanced and intricate depiction, resonating with audiences for its authenticity and depth. With each project, she proves her potential to emerge as a prominent figure in the industry, captivating audiences with her compelling performances.