Alaya F-Starrer 'U-turn' Is A Much-Awaited Supernatural Thriller, Read On

New Delhi: Alaya F is one of the most adored actresses in the industry today. She will be soon seen in Ektaa Kapoor's 'U-Turn' and fans are super excited. Also starring Priyanshu Painyuli, the movie is set to bring a fresh take on the genre and provide a thrilling experience for viewers.

With U-turn, Ektaa is once again all set to explore the genre of supernatural thrillers in films. The supernatural genre has always been popular in Indian cinema, but it has gained even more momentum in recent years. With the rise of digital platforms and OTT services, there has been a growing demand for content that is different from the usual fare served up by Bollywood and Ektaa is always at the forefront of providing something new and exciting for her audience.

U-turn, Ektaa R Kapoor is set to bring her creative vision to the world of supernatural thrillers. The film promises to be a game-changer for the genre and could be a stepping stone for many more such films to come. As Ektaa continues to push the boundaries of Indian cinema, it will be exciting to see what she has in store for us next.

Balaji Telefilms U-turn which is releasing on Zee5 promises to be a gripping tale that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The film's trailer has already created a buzz on social media, with fans eagerly awaiting its release.