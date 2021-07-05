Alaya F to star in Ekta Kapoor’s Hindi remake of Kannada film, 'U Turn'

New Delhi: Actress Alaya F has landed the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Hindi remake of Shraddha Srinath's Kannada thriller film 'U-Turn', which starred Samantha. The film will be directed by debutante director Arif Khan.

Talking about the collaboration, Ekta Kapoor told Midday, "Alaya was fantastic in her debut film. There’s a self-assured yet vulnerable quality to her that I believe can connect with audiences across. U-Turn takes you on a ride with twists and turns galore and edge-of-the-seat excitement. I’m so happy to have Alaya on board!”

The actress is also excited about her upcoming project and shared with Midday, “It is an extremely exciting opportunity to collaborate with Ekta ma'am so early on in my career, especially for such an interesting project. I feel responsible to be bestowed with the task to drive such an intriguing story and I'm absolutely overjoyed to start this journey."

Alaya made her Bollywood debut with the comedy-drama 'Jawaani Jaanemaan' in 2020. The film also had Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

Shooting for the ‘U-Turn’ begins on July 6. The film has previously been adapted in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.