Alaya F wants says she wants to surprise people on choosing romantic-thriller 'Freddy'

NEW DELHI: Disney+ Hotstar recently announced their upcoming spine chilling romantic thriller 'Freddy'. Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F, the film will release on December 2, 2022 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kartik Aaryan's most awaited 'Freddy' is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person, who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle 'Hardy'. Filled with unusual twists, turns and chaos of emotions, Freddy will keep the audiences at the edge of their seats.

Sharing information about how there is no end to creative explorations when it comes to acting, Alaya F said, "My favourite part about the job is that you get to experiment with so many different genres, so many different characters and so many different types of storytelling. I have shot three films since my first and each one is very different than the other, so I’m really excited for the audience to see me really push myself with each project. My journey in the industry hasn't been a very conventional one, so why should my film choices be conventional? I want to keep surprising people, and I really hope I can do justice to all the opportunities I've been given since Jawaani Jaaneman."

Be #ReadyForFreddy exclusively with Disney+ Hotstar on December 2, 2022.