topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
ALAYA F

Alaya F wants says she wants to surprise people on choosing romantic-thriller 'Freddy'

Kartik Aaryan's most awaited 'Freddy' is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle 'Hardy'. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 03:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Alaya F wants says she wants to surprise people on choosing romantic-thriller 'Freddy'

NEW DELHI: Disney+ Hotstar recently announced their upcoming spine chilling romantic thriller 'Freddy'. Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F, the film will release on December 2, 2022 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kartik Aaryan's most awaited 'Freddy' is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person, who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle 'Hardy'. Filled with unusual twists, turns and chaos of emotions, Freddy will keep the audiences at the edge of their seats.

Sharing information about how there is no end to creative explorations when it comes to acting, Alaya F said, "My favourite part about the job is that you get to experiment with so many different genres, so many different characters and so many different types of storytelling. I have shot three films since my first and each one is very different than the other, so I’m really excited for the audience to see me really push myself with each project. My journey in the industry hasn't been a very conventional one, so why should my film choices be conventional? I want to keep surprising people, and I really hope I can do justice to all the opportunities I've been given since Jawaani Jaaneman."

Be #ReadyForFreddy exclusively with Disney+ Hotstar on December 2, 2022. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reason for these 'ineffective' antibiotics?
DNA Video
DNA : Only 'couple entry' in Jama Masjid?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Watch 'New York Dreams' of this Gujrati Village!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the conspiracy of terrorist infiltration in winters
DNA Video
DNA: When the first female president was elected in Liberia in 2005
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of NASA's 'Deep Space' mission
DNA Video
DNA: A village in Gujarat where everyone wants to go to America