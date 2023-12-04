New Delhi: We are almost standing in the last month of 2023 and must say this year was indeed a remarkable year for the entertainment industry. But, at the end of 2022, we saw many films released that witnessed some amazing performances from the actors. One such film was Freddy, which was released on 2nd December 2022 and saw an incredible performance by Alaya F. Well, no one has ever thought of seeing this young beautiful actress in such a negative shade of character but she did it, that too with utmost brilliance.

Freddy indeed comes very early in Alaya's life. The film was intense and dark and so was Alaya F as Kainaaz. She came opposite a strong actor Kartik Aaryan and truly outshined her role. No one expected to see her there, but as Kainaaz, must say, Alaya F proved the mettle of her acting. She was fully drenched in the character. It's worth noticing that she actually paved a character arch. Where in the initial phase she was quite sensitive, a poor victim of her husband's harassment then in the second half she turned into this cunning, revengeful, and intense character. Well, she indeed played it well.

Freddy will definitely count as a special film in Alaya's career. It's the one that helped her shape her career graph and attract the eyeballs of the masses. The audience also poured in immense love for her character in the film. She indeed came as a sheer surprise to the audience who had not seen her in such intense character before.

Before Freddy, Alaya was reckoned as a Jawaani Jaaneman actress however the game changed to 'Freddy actress' after the release of Freddy. In Jawaani Jaaneman she appeared in a whole different character while just in the second film, she totally transformed. Quite bubbly, sweet, and innocent in Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya F was a changed person as an actor in Freddy. Counting this one year of the thrilling drama, Alaya F's performance was indeed remarkable and we wish to see more of such from the actress in the future.