New Delhi: Rajkumar Santoshi's next directorial, 'Lahore 1947', is one of the most highly anticipated films. Ever since its announcement, the film has caught the eyeballs of audiences. The film is all set to bring the massive collaboration of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan together, along with Preity Zinta, who will be headlining the film as the lead heroine.

Besides this name joining the forces, the cast of Lahore 1947 gets more excited as, in recent developments, it has been revealed that actor Ali Fazal has come on board to play an important role in the film. Last week, it was revealed that the solid actor Abhimanyu Singh who has worked in Sooryavanshi, Dhol, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has joined to play the antagonist opposite Sunny Deol in the film.

Ali Fazal is one of the most promising talents in Indian cinema and leaves an impression with his remarkable performances in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. The actor is primarily known for his performance as Guddu Bhaiya in the blockbuster show 'Mirzapur' seasons 1 and 2, and he was also surprised with his performance as Zafar Bhai in the most loved comedy franchise, Fukrey 3. He has always won the audience with his performances, and now with his addition to Lahore 1947, the excitement is sure to go high.

Talking about 'Lahore 1947', Aamir Khan will take over the charge as producer under Aamir Khan Productions, while accomplished director Rajkumar Santoshi will helm the project, and Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta will be leading the film as the main actors.