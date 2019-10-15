close

Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar share a teaser of upcoming project 'House Arrest'

Shriya shared the teaser on her Instagram page and going by the clip, the series seems to offer a lot more than just suspense.

Pic courtesy: Instagram/Shriya Pilgaonkar

New Delhi: Actor Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar who have reunited once again for Netflix project `House Arrest,` shared the teaser of the series on Tuesday.

Shriya shared the teaser on her Instagram page and going by the clip, the series seems to offer a lot more than just suspense.

In the video, Ali is looking for a new house with an agent and lands up in a property that really impressed him. He, however, is looking for unusual things in his new accommodation. Ali wants an apartment with the top floor but without a lift, he doesn't even want his location to be shown on Google.

After hearing this, Shriya asks Ali if he going to put himself on house arrest. In the end, when the broker asks about their plans to shift, an excited Ali says, `15 November` - a hint about the premiere date of the series.

Earlier, the duo romanced each other in crime thriller 'Mirzapur' where Ali played the role of a complex character of a man torn between family values and being a brutal gangster who is also a drug addict, while Shriya played the role of his lady love who later marries him.

The series is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and Samit Basu. 

 

Tags:
Ali FazalShriya PilgaonkarNetflixhouse arrestShashanka GhoshSamit Basu
