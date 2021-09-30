Alia Bhatt-Ajay Devgn's crime-drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to hit theatres on this day

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is all set to be released in theatres on January 6, 2022.

The upcoming biographical crime-drama has been helmed by maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is based on the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', penned by S Hussain Zaidi.

The narrative walks through the life of young Ganga, a young girl sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal, and how she becomes the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. She then goes on to mark her own territory. The film is set to be released in Hindi and dubbed Telugu language. The film was earlier scheduled for release on July 30, 2021 but got postponed due to the rising cases and second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Announcing the release date of the film, Bhansali Productions took to Instagram and wrote, "The wait to witness her power, strength & resilience ends. Bringing to you a stem-winding story of #GangubaiKathiawadi on 6th January 2022, in cinemas near you."

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Huma Qureshi, Seema Pahwa and Emraan Hashmi in key roles.