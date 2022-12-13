Alia Bhatt guesses the most hilarious title for Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor raised the excitement levels of her fans to the next level as she dropped a glimpse of her upcoming film with actor Ranbir Kapoor. The Luv Ranjan directorial has the initials ‘TJMM’ in its title. Sharing the poster on her Instagram handle, Shraddha asked her fans to guess the title of the film. “And the title is…… Guess Karo ???” she captioned the post.

Now actor and Ranbir’s wife Alia Bhatt shared the post on her Instagram story and guessed a funny title of the film. “Tingle jingle mingle mingle?,” she guessed with a confused emoji.

See Alia Bhatt's Instagram story

Fans also tried to guess the title of the film and shared their responses in the comments section. “Tu jo mujhe mili...,” wrote one fan. “Thu Jaanu Mai Majnu,” added another fan.

Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram post

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sandeep Vanga’s ‘Animal’ alongside actor Rashmika Mandanna. Alia Bhatt, who is currently on maternity break after the birth of their daughter Raha will next be seen in Karan Johar directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. This film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. Apart from that, she is also hearing up for her Hollywood debut in ‘Heart of Stone’ alongside Gal Gadot.