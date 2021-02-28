हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt pens note for fans over Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser reactions, shares fresh poster

Powerhouse actor Alia has surprised her fans again with her terrific performance, as what was shown in the 1.30 minte long teaser that was released recently. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s forthcoming flick is releasing in Julu. Inundated with overwhelming response, the actress shared a note for her followers on social media thanking them for all the love and wishes.

Alia Bhatt pens note for fans over Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser reactions, shares fresh poster
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt, who is gearing up for the release of her film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', a biographical crime drama based on Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' has been winning praise far and wide for her character. The makers recently unveiled the first teaser of the film on social media and the talented actress once again blew everyone's mind with her terrific performance. Overwhelmed with compliments she received from her fans, the 'Raazi' star took to social media and penned a note of thanks to her fans and well-wishers.

Alia hopped on to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, "Aap sab ne Gangu ko itna pyar diya, uske liye THANK YOU!!"

Along with the thank you note, she shared a poster of the film. It shows the actor dressed in a white saree standing near a luxury car and holding a shiny purse in her arm with a 'beedi' (leaf cigarette) in her hand.

On February 24, Alia thrilled her fans by dropping the 1.5 minute-long teaser of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' showing her portraying an eponymous character in the flick. The teaser opens with a dialogue that says, "They say...nights in Kamathipura are always moonlit because Gangu lives there!"

The teaser is set in a theme where the 27-year-old named Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour. She is transformed from a brothel queen to a politician.

The teaser showcases Alia in a catchy dialogue, "Live with dignity. Never fear anyone. Neither police, nor MLA, or minister or any bloody pimp...NOBODY!!" and the rising crescendo of a thrumming soundtrack.

The makers have announced the theatrical release date of the film on July 30 this year. The film marks Bhansali's first collaboration with Alia. This project will also see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.

