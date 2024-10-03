Mumbai: It seems Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all in prep mode for her upcoming film “Love and War” directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The actress on Thursday was seen outside Bhansali’s office in Versova, Mumbai. Alia was pictured wearing a bright yellow shirt paired with jeans as she waved at the shutterbugs waiting outside the filmmaker’s office.

It was last month, when the makers of the Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal-starrer epic saga 'Love and War' finally announced that the movie is slated to release on March 20, 2026.

Directed by Bhansali (SLB), the film's release date falls during the biggest holiday stretch, coinciding with major festivals like Ramzan, Ram Navmi, and Gudi Padwa following one after the other.

The film is said to be a love story about a couple who have to go separate ways owing to familial obligations.

Bhansali’s latest work was period drama series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', which revolved around the lives of tawaifs in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj.

It stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta and Taha Shah Badussha.

Meanwhile, this is the second time Alia is collaborating with her husband Ranbir, after the 2022 action adventure film 'Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva'. She last featured in the romantic comedy film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', directed by Karan Johar, co-starring Ranveer Singh. She has 'Jigra', and 'Alpha' in the kitty.

Vicky’s latest release was “Bad Newz” and will next be seen in “Chhaava”, a historical epic based on the life of Maratha Chhatrapati Sambhaji, played by Vicky Kaushal. It is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.

Talking about Ranbir, who is basking in the success of his film “Animal”, will next be seen in “Ramayana” alongside Sai Pallavi.