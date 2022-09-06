New Delhi: As the release of ‘Brahmastra’ is just three days away, lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally watched the entire film in 3D along with director Ayan Mukerji and the crew of the film.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared a video from the screening of the film where the three of them are watching it along with the crew. “ATTENTION! ATTENTION!!!! 3 days to gooooooooooooo” she posted along with a string of emojis.

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan chimed in to show her support in the comments section. “Enjoy and all the best for all the rest,” she wrote. Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor also showed her support by commenting with emojis.

But this is not just it! Director Ayan Mukerji also had a special announcement for the fans. In the video, he said that they will be having a special screening of ‘Brahmastra’ for the fans, one day before the release, I.e. on 8th September as Ranbir Kapoor considers 8 to be his lucky number. Ayan Mukerji also said that as of now, the screening will only be held in Mumbai. The fans will exclusively watch it one day ahead of the release along with the cast and crew of ‘Brahmastra’.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra’ stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles as Shiva and Isha. It is also their first film together. Apart from them, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy will also be seen in prominent roles. The makers of the film keep on dropping BTS videos from the sets. After getting many release dates, the film is finally set to hit the theatres on 9th September 2022. It is the first part of a planned trilogy created by Ayan Mukerji and has its own universe called ‘Astraverse’.