New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt’s recently released film ‘Darlings’ has been getting rave reviews for its impactful storytelling and great performances. Since its release on Netflix, it has been trending in the Global Top 10 in non-English films for two consecutive weeks. It has now managed to move up from the fourth spot to the second and has been viewed for over 24 million hours.



Currently, it is trending in the Top 10 in 28 countries including the United Kingdom, Brazil, Trinidad and Tobago and South Africa. The film also featured in the #1 spot in 10 countries including India, Singapore, Bahrain and Hong Kong.

‘Darlings’ continues to be the highest viewed non-English Indian original film and has the highest global opening for a non-English original Indian film.



It is a great achievement for mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt as ‘Darlings’ is also her maiden production film. Alia’s recently opened production house Eternal Sunshine co-produced the dark comedy along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.



‘Darlings’ is directed by first time director Jasmeet K Reen and apart from Alia, it also stars talented actors Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.