Alia Bhatt shares sneak peek of her OTT debut dark-comedy film ‘Darlings’

Post marriage and pregnancy, `Darlings` is going to be Alia`s first on-screen performance, and the excitement among the fans has reached a new extent.

Last Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 08:12 AM IST

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, on Monday, shared a sneak peek from her upcoming dark comedy flix `Darlings` which indulges the `Dear Zindagi` actor with her co-star Vijay Verma in a quirky conversation.The `Raazi` actor took to her Instagram and shared a sneak peek video of her upcoming project and also shared the release date of the teaser of the film, to which she captioned, "thoda dark ... thoda comedy DARLINGS teaser out TOMORROWS".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the teaser, the `Highway` actor can be heard in a `dark` conversation with her co-star Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma. Their conversations in the sneak-peak video, pour light on their character in the film, Shefali Shah is portraying the role of Alia`s mother, whereas Vijay is going to portray the role of the `RRR` actor`s husband.

Apart from acting, `Darlings` marks the debut of the `Kalank` actor as a producer. She will be jointly producing the film under her home production company Eternal Sunshine Productions and Shah Rukh Khan`s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Post marriage and pregnancy, `Darlings` is going to be Alia`s first on-screen performance, and the excitement among the fans has reached a new extent.

The official release date of the film is still awaited and will exclusively stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

Meanwhile, the `Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya` actor also has `Brahmastra Part One: Shiva` with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan on her bucket list, which is slated to release on September 9, 2022.

