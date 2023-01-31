topStoriesenglish2567981
Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood Stars are all Praises for Hansal Mehta's 'Faraaz'

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 11:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Hansal Mehta's hostage drama Faraaz is all set to release later this week and the audience has bookmarked February 3rd, 2023 to experience the spine-chilling story.
  • Exclusive bytes from the recent Kapoor screening are here. Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Paresh Rawal have praised the film.

Alia Bhatt said, "I don’t think I expected the experience I saw. I really felt like I was a part of the experience. So gripping, so personal, &  so thrilling. Such a poignant story, such a large message." 

Ranbir Kapoor adds, ”It’s a very moving & powerful film. It’s so simple but it says so much about ideology & perceptions.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan adds, "There was this angst & tenseness through the film which I connected to from all the time the film started. The minute they entered the cafe, I just knew it's going to be like a hazy kind of rush & that's exactly what happened."

Saif Ali Khan said, “A film with a strong, tight narrative. A really well-directed & put-together film. It’s really well done.”

Paresh Rawal ends by saying, "This is the most important film for such trying times of India & for such youth. The most important film." 

Based on the real-life terrorist attack that ravaged a Dhaka cafe, Faraaz is an untold heroic tale about a young boy who stood tall in the darkest times. 

Faraaz is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anubhav Sinha, Sakshi Bhatt, Sahil Saigal, and Mazahir Mandsaurwala. The film is jointly produced by T-Series and Benaras Media works in association with Mahana Films. The film stars Zahan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal, Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali, Sachin Lalwani, Pallak Lalwani, and Reshham Sahaani in the cast. Faraaz is all set to release on February 3rd, 2023.

