Jab Saiyaan

Alia Bhatt unveils 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' song 'Jab Saiyaan' crooned by Shreya Ghoshal

Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will release in theatres on February 25.

Alia Bhatt unveils &#039;Gangubai Kathiawadi&#039; song &#039;Jab Saiyaan&#039; crooned by Shreya Ghoshal

Mumbai: After ‘Dholida’, the makers of Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, on Tuesday (February 15), unveiled the new song ‘Jab Saiyaan’. The melodious track is sung by none other than Shreya Ghoshal.

Talking more about the song, Shreya said, "Jab Saiyaan is one of the most different compositions by Sir (Sanjay Leela Bhansali). It's always a learning experience for me everytime I work with him. 20 years of my musical career and I have to thank him for believing in me and giving me my debut. He's a magician who truly understands the art of filmmaking and music. I am so happy that I am a part of his Gangubai Kathiawadi journey as well. Jab Saiyaan is definitely a song that will make everyone fall in love once again!"

The song’s video showcases a romantic narrative between Alia and Shantanu Maheshwari.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

The film is all set to release in theatres on February 25. 

