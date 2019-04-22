close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kalank

Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer Kalank underperforms at the Box Office

Kalank stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles.

Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer Kalank underperforms at the Box Office
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: The growth rate of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer Kalank at the Box Office has been rather disappointing. After a smashing opening, the film seems to be struggling to maintain its throne. It has a larger threat in the coming week with Avengers Endgame hitting the theatres this Friday.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Kalank is rejected... Has a lacklustre *extended* opening weekend... Will find it difficult to sustain on weekdays... Arrival of #AvengersEndgame [on Fri] will hit biz hard... Wed 21.60 cr, Thu 11.45 cr, Fri 11.60 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 11.63 cr. Total: ₹ 66.03 cr. India biz."

Adarsh tweeted, "EXTENDED Opening Weekend...
⭐️ #Kesari: ₹ 78.07 cr / 3600 screens / Thu to Sun biz
⭐️ #GullyBoy: ₹ 72.45 cr / 3350 screens / Thu to Sun biz
⭐️ #Kalank: ₹ 66.03 cr / 4000 screens / Wed to Sun biz
Note: ⭐️ #TotalDhamaal [traditional Fri-Sun release]: ₹ 62.40 cr / 3700 screens."

Kalank stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles.

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank was an absolute delight. All the actors performed exceptionally well but the lack of story overshadowed their performances.

Kalank, also starring Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Tags:
KalankAlia BhattMadhuri DixitVarun DhawanAditya Roy Kapur
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun crosses Rs 300 crore mark in China

Must Watch

PT5M37S

Sheila Dikshit to contest from North East Delhi against BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari