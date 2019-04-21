Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan's Kalank leaked online by Tamilrockers

New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's magnum opus Kalank became the latest victim of online piracy. Just a day after the film was released, illegal sites like Tamilrockers have released it online for free.

After an impressive opening at Box the Office, Kalank has been performing rather poorly. The scathing reviews and mixed reactions from the audience might have led to the downfall of the film. However, with the film now being available online for free, the Box Office collections can deteriorate in the coming days

This is not the first time a Bollywood film has been leaked online a day after its release. Earlier, big-budgeted films like Kesari, Gully Boy, Manikarnika, Simmba, Total Dhamaal among many had fallen prey to online piracy.

Despite the industry calling out online piracy several times, Tamilrockers seem rather unfazed. They manage to release almost every big-budgeted film that hit the theatre.

Kalank, which was released on April 17, failed to impress the audience. Helmed by Abhishek Varman, the film stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.