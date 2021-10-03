Alia Bhatt vs Alia Bhatt: SS Rajamouli’s RRR to clash with Gangubai Kathiawadi

New Delhi: After SS Rajamouli’s RRR announced its new release date as January 7, it is Alia Bhatt vs Alia Bhatt at the box office as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi starring her will release a day earlier on January 6.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to announce the release of both films. “07.01.2022. See you at the Cinemas!! Get ready to experience India’s Biggest Action Drama in cinemas worldwide. #RRRMovie #RRROnJan7th,” wrote the actress in her post.

Earlier, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR was supposed to release on October 13 as a Diwali treat for Jr NTR and Ram Charan fans. However, earlier this month the makers announced that they will release the film on a new date “when the world cinema markets are up and running.”

“We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running,” a statement from the makers read.

The new release date of the film, however, will lead to the division of cinema screens and audiences between RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

While announcing the release on Gangubai Kathiawadi on January 6, Alia Bhatt sharing a post on Instagram had written, "Bringing to you a part of my heart & soul, #GangubaiKathiawadi releasing in cinemas near you on 6th January, 2022".

RRR, which marks the regional debut of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn is a fictional period drama about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on S Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’, which is based on the true life of a brothel owner and a matriarch turned politician Gangubai who hailed from Kamathipura. Actor Ajay Devgn is also part of this movie as well, which stars Alia in the titular role.