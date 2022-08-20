New Delhi: Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of her latest release, 'Darlings', and to add one more reason for celebration is the fact that the movie has now become the most watched non-English Indian original film.

Netflix India official instagram shared the story, where they wrote, "Darlings is the highest viewed non-English Indian original film."

The movie has been watched for a total of 24 million hours. The film, a black comedy, centres on and follows the lives of two women as they discover bravery and love in unlikely situations.

The film, which was released on the 5th of August, opened to positive reviews from the critics and was much appreciated by the general public as well. Actor Vijay Varma, who portrayed the role of a drunkard husband in the movie, has also been at the receiving end of praise from the fans.

The movie was directed by Jasmeet K Reen and also stars Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah ( who will next be seen in the second season of the hit web series Delhi Crime) in important roles. The project is special for actor Alia Bhatt for another reason, and that is that it was co-produced by her production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions, in conjunction with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film can be streamed on Netflix.