Mumbai: Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi is now on OTT giant Netflix. The film has garnered incredible appreciation for its powerful storyline, spectacular performances and style of filming since its premiere on Netflix on April 26, 2022.

Within a week, Gangubai Kathiawadi has become #1 Non-English film on Netflix globally. The film has been watched for 13.81 million hours and has featured in the Top 10 in Films in 25 countries across the world, including Canada, United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and UAE.

Chand humesha sabse upar rehta hai, aur Gangu bhi

Talking about how the film has been appreciated on Netflix, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, “Gangubai Kathiawadi is a special film that I hold very close to my heart. The audience loved it when it was released in theaters and now, with Netflix, we are delighted to see how wide the film has been able to reach, finding new audiences. Its success on Netflix reinforces that Gangubai’s story of fight for justice for women is truly universal."

Alia Bhatt opened up on the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi and said, "It's amazing to see how great stories continue to find new audiences, within India and beyond with Netflix. With all the love that Gangubai Kathiawadi has been receiving from its viewers all over the world, I'm rendered speechless. I've always aspired to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and to have our film find a home on Netflix and receive the splendid response it did, fills me with gratitude. Streaming services, especially Netflix, break barriers of borders and languages and allow stories to find newer audiences everyday. To see Gangubai Kathiawadi trend at #1 in Non-English films globally on Netflix and in the Top 10 in 25 countries from Australia, Canada to the United Kingdom is simply overwhelming!"

Directed and written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is produced by Bhansali Productions and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios.) The film features a remarkable lineup of actors, including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Bhargava among others.

Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India said, "Our rich variety of Indian films continues to captivate people around the world. This week, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's masterpiece Gangubai Kathiawadi has found tremendous love from Netflix viewers in India and worldwide. We are thrilled to partner with the Indian film industry, and enable the best of Indian cinema to be discovered by new audiences as well as by fans who want to relive the magic of their favourite films with friends and family."