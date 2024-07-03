Allu Arjun’s 'Pushpa: The Rise Tops The List Of Most-Liked Hindi Theatrical Films Since 2009 Anticipation Soars For 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'!

New Delhi: 'Pushpa: The Rise' Created a Phenomenon, Winning Hearts and Setting Box Office Records. Excitement Peaks for the Sequel, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' Now the Most Awaited Film of the Year. Despite Its Age, 'Pushpa: The Rise' Continues to Dominate Ormax's Top 10 Most-Liked Hindi Theatrical Films Since 2009.

The film's top position on this list is truly noteworthy, underscoring its enduring popularity that shows no signs of fading.

'Top 10 most-liked Hindi theatrical films since 2009: Pushpa - The Rise: Part 01 shares the top position with 3 Idiots, becoming only the second film ever with an Ormax Power Rating of 90. #AlluArjun on the top and #Pushpa2TheRule to 100 kodtam'.

Excitement for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Reaches Fever Pitch with the Release of Hit Songs "Pushpa Pushpa" and "The Couple Song." The Sequel Promises to Create Another Phenomenon, Building on the Momentum of Its Predecessor.

Top 10 most-liked Hindi theatrical films since 2009: Pushpa - The Rise: Part 01 shares the top position with 3 Idiots, becoming only the second film ever with an Ormax Power Rating of 90. #AlluArjun on the top and #Pushpa2TheRule to 100 kodtam pic.twitter.com/RE3dr7yf3q July 2, 2024

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Continues the Saga Following the First Installment, Which Was a Game Changer for Indian Cinema in 2021, Garnering Immense Love and Appreciation.

With the Sequel Set to Hit Screens on December 6, 2024, Fans Anticipate Another Blockbuster and Shower Their Love on the Film.