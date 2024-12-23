Allu Arjun-Starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi ⁠Inching Towards Crossing Rs 700 Cr Mark

New Delhi: Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has cemented its legacy as one of the greatest success stories in the entertainment industry, breaking records and setting new standards. As the ultimate crowd-puller, the film continues to win hearts through exceptional word-of-mouth, showcasing the undeniable power of compelling storytelling. Currently enjoying a sensational run in theatres, the film registered a record-breaking ₹27 Cr. on its 3rd Sunday and is on track to become the first Hindi film to cross the ₹700 Cr. milestone.

At the box office, Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) is an unstoppable force. The film's extraordinary success continues to rewrite history, consistently delivering numbers that outshine most recent releases. With ₹27 Cr. collected on its 3rd Sunday, the film has now opened doors to unprecedented possibilities. By attracting new audiences and becoming one of the most rewatched films, Pushpa 2: The Rule has proven to be a phenomenon like no other.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. The film was released on 5th December 2024.