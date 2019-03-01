Alok Nath to play a judge in film based on MeeToo movement—Details inside

New Delhi: Veteran actor Alok Nath will be playing the role of a judge in a film based on MeToo movement that took Bollywood by storm last year. As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the film's title is #Main Bhi and the actor plays a judging taking a strong stand against sexual harrasment.

Mirror further quotes the actor as saying, “I’m not doing any films at the moment. This was something I shot for a while ago.”

He further added, “Is there a problem? You sound sad that I’m doing a film. It’s a puny role for poor producers, let it release.”

Actor Khalid Siddiqui, who plays a pivotal role in the film, further told Mumbai Mirror, “The film deals with child molestation, a subject that hasn’t been tapped on screen often, particularly with regard to boys. My character, along with the other, are affected by incidents that change our lives. We hope the film starts a debate on the subject,”