Always loved Rohit Shetty's films: Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif

New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif, who is busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's "Sooryavanshi", says she has always loved his movies, which are popular for their high dose of action.

"'Sooryavanshi has a really interesting story and I've always loved Rohit's films," Katrina told IANS, without divulging much about her role in the film, which reunites her with superstar Akshay Kumar after nine years.

"Akshay and I reunite for the film and we have worked in some great films in the past. It's a dream team and I'm happy to be a part of it," the 36-year-old actress added. 

"Sooryavanshi" is the new addition in Rohit Shetty's cop drama universe after the two "Singham" films and "Simmba". 

In "Sooryavanshi", Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 "Simmba", starring Ranveer Singh. 

The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Gulshan Grover.

