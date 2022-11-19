topStoriesenglish
Amit Sadh announces his new project 'Pune Highway'

Actor Amit Sadh announced his next project 'Pune Highway' on Saturday. He will share screen space with Jim Sarbh in the film. 

 

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 06:37 PM IST

Mumbai: After entertaining audience with his amazing performance in 'Breathe: Into the Shadows 2', actor Amit Sadh announces his new project titled 'Pune Highway'.

On Friday, Amit took to Instagram and informed his fans about 'Pune Highway'. "A new cinematic journey begins. Pune Highway cross fades from an award- winning play to a dream of becoming a film to a screenplay by @rahuldacunha @bugskrishna, who also co -direct this fabulous drama-thriller," he wrote.

Amit will share screen space with Jim Sarbh in the film. "With a powerhouse of talent @jimsarbhforreal @anuvabpal @manjarifadnis @ketakinarayan @shishir52 @sudeepmodak @swapniilsa and more. Through the magical lens of @ @deepmetkar and a fabulous crew behind it all. Drop D Films & Ten Years Younger Production @tyyproductions partner on this exciting new film. Wish us luck as we start driving on that highway of thrills, drama and discovery; Pune Highway," he added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fans and members from the film industry chimed in the comment section to convey their best wishes to Amit.

"All the best," actor Rahul Dev commented.

"Good luck," Amit's 'Breathe' co-star Saiyami commented.

"Congratulations n best wishes bhai," actor Darshan Kumar commented.

Rahul da Cunha is creating 'Pune Highway'. 

